How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston.

The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.9.

The Bruins are 25-13-2 against conference opponents. Boston ranks 28th in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last meeting on March 24, Boston won 3-2. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 79 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 47 assists. Kucherov has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 71 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 40 assists. Jake DeBrusk has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).