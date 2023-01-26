 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Boston, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: NESN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Bruins after Perry's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (38-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins after Corey Perry’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Lightning’s 4-2 win.

Tampa Bay has gone 30-15-1 overall with an 8-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have an 8-2-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Boston has gone 38-5-4 overall with an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins are 7-2-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 24 goals and 31 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Bruins. David Krejci has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

