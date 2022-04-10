How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Buffalo, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay plays Buffalo on 3-game home slide

Buffalo Sabres (26-36-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-8, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay takes on Buffalo looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Lightning are 24-14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 32.

The Sabres are 7-12-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Tampa Bay won 6-1. Nikita Kucherov scored three goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads the Lightning with a plus-22 in 70 games this season. Stamkos has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 58 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 26 assists. Jeff Skinner has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Sabres: None listed.