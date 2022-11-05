How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. It's also available on Bally Sports+. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Sun and MSG, this is your only way to watch Lightning and Sabres games this season.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Buffalo, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 6-4-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 3-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo has a 2-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 7-4-0 record overall. The Sabres have a 4-2-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has seven goals and five assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has seven goals and seven assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).