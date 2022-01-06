How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (17-8-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5, first in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Tampa Bay. He ranks eighth in the in the league with 37 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 23 assists.

The Lightning are 11-3-3 on their home ice. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Flames are 13-5-2 on the road. Calgary has scored 98 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 18.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 40 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 24 assists. Ondrej Palat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-26 in 31 games this season. Gaudreau has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.