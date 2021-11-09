 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Raleigh, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay welcomes Carolina for Hurricanes-Lightning matchup

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (9-1-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -128, Hurricanes +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 21-7-0 at home. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-9-3 on the road. Goalies for the Hurricanes compiled a .915 save percentage while allowing 2.2 goals on 28.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Lightning: Boris Katchouk: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed), Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).

