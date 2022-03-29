How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Tampa, North Carolina, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Tampa and Carolina, you can also stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Lightning after Necas' 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (41-18-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -140, Hurricanes +118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Carolina after Martin Necas scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-1 win against the Capitals.

The Lightning are 23-12-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Alex Killorn leads the team with 27 total penalties.

The Hurricanes are 23-11-5 against conference opponents. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on March 22, Carolina won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 45 assists and has 63 points this season. Killorn has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 65 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 36 assists. Seth Jarvis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (undisclosed), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).