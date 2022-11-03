How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, while in Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Raleigh, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Hurricanes take on the Lightning after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 at home a season ago. The Lightning scored 285 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.5 per game on 30.9 shots per game.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 in road games a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game).

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Derek Stepan: day to day (upper-body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).