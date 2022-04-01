 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Chicago, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Blackhawks face the Lightning on 3-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -319, Blackhawks +254; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are 20-6-4 on their home ice. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 30.

The Blackhawks are 13-17-5 in road games. Chicago has converted on 21% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on March 6, Tampa Bay won 6-3. Victor Hedman scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads the Lightning with a plus-22 in 65 games this season. Stamkos has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Patrick Kane has 79 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 5.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: None listed.

