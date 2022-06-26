How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 Live Online For Free on June 26, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Tampa, Denver, and Nationally, Game 6 is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

While most NHL playoff games have not been available on ESPN+, during the Stanley Cup Final those that air on ABC will be available to stream ESPN+.

You can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Lightning with 3-2 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -117, Lightning -104; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Avalanche lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 34-9-6 at home. The Lightning have a 28-10-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 31-14-3 on the road and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche rank fourth in NHL play with 308 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).