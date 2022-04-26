How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Columbus, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus.

The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.9.

The Blue Jackets are 9-16-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 4, Tampa Bay won 7-2. Ondrej Palat recorded a team-high 3 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 37 goals, adding 60 assists and collecting 97 points. Kucherov has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 54 total assists and has 59 points. Jack Roslovic has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).