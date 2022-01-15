How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Dallas, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Dallas plays Tampa Bay on 6-game road slide

Dallas Stars (18-14-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-9-5, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -207, Stars +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hits the road against Tampa Bay looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Lightning are 13-4-3 at home. Tampa Bay is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 1.0.

The Stars have gone 4-11-1 away from home. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 32 assists and has 39 points this season. Brayden Point has seven goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 20 total assists and has 35 points. Jason Robertson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (covid-19 protocol), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19), Denis Gurianov: out (covid-19 protocol).