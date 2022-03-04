How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Detroit, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Red Wings visit the Lightning after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (24-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-12-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -369, Red Wings +286; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Carolina 4-3 in overtime.

The Lightning are 20-9-3 in conference play. Tampa Bay ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 26.

The Red Wings are 6-7-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Tampa Bay won 7-6. Stamkos totaled two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 26 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 60 points. Brayden Point has 12 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Larkin has 56 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .875 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Red Wings: None listed.