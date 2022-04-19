How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Detroit, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay plays Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

Detroit Red Wings (29-37-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-21-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Detroit aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 25-14-5 in conference games. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Red Wings are 7-13-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 26, Tampa Bay won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 84 total points for the Lightning, 33 goals and 51 assists. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 69 points, scoring 31 goals and collecting 38 assists. Jakub Vrana has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Red Wings: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).