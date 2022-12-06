How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Detroit, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 15-8-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 7-4-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Detroit is 12-7-5 overall with a 1-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a +two scoring differential, with 76 total goals scored and 74 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).