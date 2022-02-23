How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: McDavid and Edmonton take on Tampa Bay

Edmonton Oilers (28-19-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-11-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He leads the NHL with 71 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Lightning are 16-4-4 at home. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Oilers are 14-8-3 on the road. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 35.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 55 points. Victor Hedman has 11 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 71 points, scoring 26 goals and collecting 45 assists. Zach Hyman has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.