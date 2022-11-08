How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Tampa and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -154, Oilers +130; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 3-1-1 record in home games and a 7-4-1 record overall. The Lightning have a +three scoring differential, with 40 total goals scored and 37 given up.

Edmonton has a 3-1-0 record in road games and a 7-5-0 record overall. The Oilers have a 7-3-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 4-1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored six goals with 13 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).