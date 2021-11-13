How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Miami, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Florida faces Tampa Bay on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (10-2-2, first in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -121, Panthers +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Tampa Bay looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 2-2-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman averaging 0.8.

The Panthers are 3-0-1 against Atlantic opponents. Florida is second in the league averaging 6.8 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara with 1.0.

In their last matchup on Oct. 19, Florida won 4-1. Anton Lundell recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with seven goals and has 15 points. Alex Killorn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 14 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Boris Katchouk: day to day (undisclosed), Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Panthers: Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed).