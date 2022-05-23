How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Game 4 Live Online on May 23, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

When: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Tampa, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Florida

Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 2-1.

Tampa Bay has a 13-8-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 51-23-8 record overall. The Lightning have a 42-5-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 16-2-2 against the Atlantic Division and 58-18-6 overall. The Panthers serve 10.1 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Corey Perry has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: day to day (lower body).