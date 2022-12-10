Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

In Tampa and Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (Panthers Telecast) and Bally Sports Sun Extra (Lightning Telecast), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Miami, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay has a 5-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 16-9-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 9-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida is 13-10-4 overall and 4-1-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a +six scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 88 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Point scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Lightning. Point has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 15 goals and nine assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Spencer Knight: day to day (illness), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).