How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Los Angeles, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (12-10-4, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-6-4, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -226, Kings +183; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on Los Angeles. Stamkos ranks seventh in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Lightning have gone 8-3-2 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The Kings are 4-4-2 in road games. Los Angeles is 29th in the Western Conference with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 13 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 32 points. Corey Perry has six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 24 points, scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.