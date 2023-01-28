Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 28, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Los Angeles, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Kings bring win streak into matchup with the Lightning

Los Angeles Kings (28-17-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (31-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -215, Kings +177; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 31-15-1 record overall and a 19-4-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning are 15-5-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles is 28-17-6 overall and 14-8-4 in road games. The Kings have conceded 172 goals while scoring 163 for a -9 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 20 goals and 50 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).