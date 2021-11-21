How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Minneapolis, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Central leader Minnesota and Tampa Bay square off

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, first in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-4-3, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Wild +134; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Central-leading Minnesota Wild visit Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning are 4-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Wild are 6-4-0 in road games. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with nine goals, adding nine assists and totaling 18 points. Brayden Point has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-11 in 17 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body).