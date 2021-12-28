 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Tampa Bay and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Tampa, you can also stream Lightning vs. Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up Now of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Montreal visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -270, Canadiens +218; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Tampa Bay looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 14-5-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 2-5-1 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the league. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with six total goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 14 goals and has 35 points. Victor Hedman has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 18 points, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists. Jonathan Drouin has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.