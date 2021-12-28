How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa Bay and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Tampa, you can also stream Lightning vs. Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up Now of Hulu Live TV.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Montreal visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -270, Canadiens +218; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Tampa Bay looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 14-5-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 2-5-1 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the league. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with six total goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 14 goals and has 35 points. Victor Hedman has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 18 points, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists. Jonathan Drouin has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).