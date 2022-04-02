How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Montreal faces Tampa Bay, aims to halt 3-game slide

Montreal Canadiens (18-39-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -340, Canadiens +264; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal will try to break its three-game skid when the Canadiens play Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are 12-6-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 31.

The Canadiens are 7-10-3 against the rest of their division. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 18 total goals.

Tampa Bay took down Montreal 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 28. Brayden Point scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads the Lightning with a plus-22 in 66 games this season. Nikita Kucherov has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 32 total assists and has 50 points. Cole Caufield has six goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper body).