How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts Nashville following shootout victory

Nashville Predators (44-28-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Nashville after the Predators took down Calgary 3-2 in a shootout.

The Lightning have gone 25-8-6 in home games. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 34.

The Predators are 19-14-5 in road games. Nashville averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the league. Tanner Jeannot leads the team with 37 total penalties.

In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 34 goals and has 90 points. Nikita Kucherov has 14 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 40 goals and has 78 points. Ryan Johansen has 10 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Matt Luff: day to day (illness), Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

