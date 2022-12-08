 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Nashville, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Sun Extra

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Sun Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Predators look to keep win streak going, visit the Lightning

Nashville Predators (12-9-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-9-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 15-9-1 record overall and an 8-4-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning have conceded 78 goals while scoring 86 for a +8 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 12-9-2 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in road games. The Predators are 9-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cody Glass: day to day (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.