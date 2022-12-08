How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Nashville, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Predators look to keep win streak going, visit the Lightning

Nashville Predators (12-9-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-9-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 15-9-1 record overall and an 8-4-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning have conceded 78 goals while scoring 86 for a +8 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 12-9-2 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in road games. The Predators are 9-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cody Glass: day to day (upper body).