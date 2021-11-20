How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and New York, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts New Jersey after shootout victory

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (7-5-3, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-3, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -196, Devils +160; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Lightning knocked off Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout.

The Lightning are 8-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 46 goals and is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with nine.

The Devils are 4-3-2 against conference opponents. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 18 points, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists. Alex Killorn has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Pavel Zacha has 11 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling four assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Devils: None listed.