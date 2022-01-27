How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and New York, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Stamkos, Lightning to host the Devils

New Jersey Devils (15-21-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay square off against New Jersey. Stamkos currently ranks sixth in the league with 50 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Lightning are 17-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Devils are 11-10-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 14.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, New Jersey won 5-3. Yegor Sharangovich scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 50 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 30 assists. Brayden Point has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bratt leads the Devils with 23 total assists and has 37 points. Nico Hischier has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: out (health and safety protocols), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Michael McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).