2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Live Online For Free Without Cable

After winning beating the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes respectively, the New York Islanders will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

How to Watch Lightning vs. Islanders Online

When: Starting June 13th at 3pm ET

Where: Amelie Arena (Tampa)

TV: Game 1: NBC / Game 2-3, 6-7: NBCSN / Game 4-5: USA

The two teams faced each other in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, which saw the Tampa Bay Lightning prevail on their way to win the Stanley Cup. The winner of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semi-Final will be awarded the Prince of Wales trophy.

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 2-7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Tampa, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on AT&T TV, while in New York, you can watch local coverage MSG+ on fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream Round 3: Islanders vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Islanders series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Game 1 will air on NBC, while the rest of the series will likely be on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Islanders vs. Lightning TV Schedule

Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.: Islanders at Lightning | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, June 15, 8 p.m.: Islanders at Lightning | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, June 17, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Islanders | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Islanders | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Monday, June 21, 8 p.m.: Islanders at Lightning | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Wednesday, June 23, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Islanders | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.: Islanders at Lightning | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

