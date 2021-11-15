How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and New York, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Islanders following overtime win

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-4-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -146, Islanders +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the New York Islanders after the Lightning defeated Florida 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning are 6-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with seven.

The Islanders are 0-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is the last team in the league averaging just 3.4 assists per game. Josh Bailey leads them with five total assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with seven goals and has 15 points. Alex Killorn has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 9 points, scoring seven goals and registering two assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.