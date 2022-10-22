 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

If Bally Sports Sun Extra doesn’t show up in your grid guide, you can access it via the Bally Sports App with your TV Everywhere Credentials.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and New York, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet and Bally Sports Sun Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Islanders after overtime win

New York Islanders (2-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -165, Islanders +139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 35-10-7 record in home games last season. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 17-19-5 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).

Lightning vs. Islanders Last Game

