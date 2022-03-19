How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts New York after Hedman's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (38-18-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The Lightning are 21-9-3 against conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.8.

The Rangers are 8-5-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 40.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, New York won 4-0. Mika Zibanejad scored three goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 27 goals, adding 39 assists and totaling 66 points. Hedman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Artemi Panarin has 71 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.