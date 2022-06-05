How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Eastern Conference Final Game 3 Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Tampa, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, but most nationally televised games are not on ESPN+.

However, during the Eastern Conference Finals, you can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: New York visits Tampa Bay with 2-0 series lead

New York Rangers (52-24-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -171, Rangers +145; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Tampa Bay is 24-8-6 at home and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.

New York is 52-24-6 overall and 24-13-2 in road games. The Rangers are 42-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).