How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Conference Final: Game 6 Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

The Lightning have taken the lead in the Eastern Conference Final as they wind down the series with a Game 5 win on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Similar to Game 3, Ondrej Palat scored the late game-winning goal, bringing the Lightning one-step closer to defending their Championship title, which would mark their third-consecutive Stanley Cup.

The New York Rangers’ franchise record playoff home winning streak was brought to an end Thursday night with Igor Shesterkin giving up a crucial goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation, giving the Bolts the series lead

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

While most NHL playoff games have not been available on ESPN+, starting with the Eastern Conference Final those that air on ESPN will be available to stream.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, you can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -184, Rangers +154; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Lightning lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 3-1.

Tampa Bay has a 24-8-6 record in home games and a 51-23-8 record overall. The Lightning have given up 228 goals while scoring 285 for a +57 scoring differential.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 24-13-2 record on the road. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).