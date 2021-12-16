How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Senators following overtime victory

Ottawa Senators (9-16-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-6-4, first in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -243, Senators +193; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning beat Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning are 13-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The Senators are 3-3-0 in division play. Ottawa is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Josh Norris with 14.

In their last matchup on Dec. 11, Ottawa won 4-0. Brady Tkachuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 22 assists and has 28 points this season. Steven Stamkos has 11 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Norris leads the Senators with 14 goals and has 22 points. Tkachuk has nine goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

Senators: None listed.