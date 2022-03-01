How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning take on the Senators, seek 5th straight victory

Ottawa Senators (19-27-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Lightning take on Ottawa.

The Lightning have gone 9-5-1 against division opponents. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 0.9.

The Senators are 5-8-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Tampa Bay won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 59 total points for the Lightning, 25 goals and 34 assists. Brayden Point has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 37 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 20 assists. Connor Brown has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (illness), Thomas Chabot: day to day (illness).