How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Tonight

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall while going 11-12-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services