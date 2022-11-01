How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators
- When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun Extra
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators Game Tonight
In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.
Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall while going 11-12-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.
INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).
Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).
Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
