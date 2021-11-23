How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Philadelphia, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts Philadelphia after Cirelli's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-4-3, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -139, Flyers +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Tampa Bay after Anthony Cirelli scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-4 shootout victory against the Wild.

The Lightning are 8-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Flyers are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Tampa Bay won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with nine goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 19 points. Alex Killorn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Claude Giroux has 16 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling nine assists for the Flyers. Derick Brassard has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).