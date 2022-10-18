How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Tampa, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN. While some ESPN games are simulcast on ESPN+, this one isn’t.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play.
Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.0 penalty minutes per game last season.
Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers averaged 30.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).
Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).