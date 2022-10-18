How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN. While some ESPN games are simulcast on ESPN+, this one isn’t.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers averaged 30.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).