How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Pittsburgh, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes home win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-11-6, first in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -177, Penguins +143

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 20-8-3 in conference matchups. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 0.9.

The Penguins are 20-9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Tampa Bay won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 60 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 34 assists. Brayden Point has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 53 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 28 assists. Bryan Rust has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).