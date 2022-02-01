How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and San Francisco, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: San Jose travels to play Stamkos and the Lightning

San Jose Sharks (22-20-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-10-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay take on San Jose. Stamkos currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 31 assists.

The Lightning have gone 15-4-4 in home games. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Stamkos with 20.

The Sharks are 11-11-1 on the road. San Jose ranks 19th in the Western Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

Tampa Bay took down San Jose 7-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 22. Ross Colton scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 36 assists and has 45 points this season. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 47 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 26 assists. Tomas Hertl has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: out (health and safety protocols), Erik Cernak: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Sharks: Mario Ferraro: day to day (mouth).