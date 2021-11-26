How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Seattle, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts Seattle following shutout win

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (6-12-1, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-4-3, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -180, Kraken +149; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning shut out Philadelphia 4-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after recording 34 saves.

The Lightning are 6-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman averaging 0.8.

The Kraken have gone 1-6-1 away from home. Seattle averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 22 total points for the Lightning, 10 goals and 12 assists. Anthony Cirelli has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with nine goals and has 14 points. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).