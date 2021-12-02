 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and St. Louis, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: St. Louis faces Tampa Bay on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (12-7-3, second in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-4, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -150, Blues +124

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hits the road against Tampa Bay looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 on their home ice. Tampa Bay averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Blues are 5-4-2 on the road. St. Louis ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with nine.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 24 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists. Victor Hedman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Kyrou leads the Blues with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (personal), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.