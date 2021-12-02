How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and St. Louis, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: St. Louis faces Tampa Bay on 4-game road slide

St. Louis Blues (12-7-3, second in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-4, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -150, Blues +124

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hits the road against Tampa Bay looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 on their home ice. Tampa Bay averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Blues are 5-4-2 on the road. St. Louis ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with nine.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 24 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists. Victor Hedman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Kyrou leads the Blues with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (personal), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).