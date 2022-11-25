How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 5-3-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

St. Louis is 5-5-0 in road games and 6-8-0 overall. The Blues have given up 50 goals while scoring 34 for a -16 scoring differential.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 4-2. Paul scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored five goals with three assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Brandon Saad: day to day (illness).