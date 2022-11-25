 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

In Tampa, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 5-3-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

St. Louis is 5-5-0 in road games and 6-8-0 overall. The Blues have given up 50 goals while scoring 34 for a -16 scoring differential.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 4-2. Paul scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored five goals with three assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Brandon Saad: day to day (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.