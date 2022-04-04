How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Lightning to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-7, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 51 goals and totaling 37 assists.

The Lightning are 12-6-2 against Atlantic teams. Tampa Bay averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Alex Killorn leads the team with 28 total penalties.

The Maple Leafs are 11-6-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the NHL averaging 6.5 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner with 0.9.

Tampa Bay took down Toronto 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9. Ondrej Palat scored two goals for the Lightning in the win and Ondrej Kase scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 47 assists and has 66 points this season. Brayden Point has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 53 total assists and has 81 points. Matthews has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (head), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).