How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay, Toronto square off with series tied 1-1

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -118, Maple Leafs -102; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

Tampa Bay has gone 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have gone 18-7-3 in games decided by a goal.

Toronto is 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a +60 scoring differential, with 312 total goals scored and 252 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.7 assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).