How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). Elsewhere, the game is streaming on TBS.



Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS. If the earlier game goes to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Maple Leafs visit the Lightning with 2-1 series lead

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -118, Maple Leafs -103; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Ilya Mikheyev led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 21-8-3 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto has a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 54-21-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 22-5-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has nine goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mikheyev has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, eight assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 5.6 penalties and 19.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).