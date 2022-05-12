How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning First Round: Game 6 Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

Elsewhere, the game is streaming on TBS.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Toronto tries to clinch over Tampa Bay in game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -125, Maple Leafs +104; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 4-3.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 19-8-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Toronto has gone 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs are 17-3-5 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 60 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 6.4 penalties and 21.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).