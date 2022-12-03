How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Bruins host the Avalanche after Hall's 2-goal showing

Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Colorado Avalanche after Taylor Hall’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Boston has a 19-3-0 record overall and a 13-0-0 record in home games. The Bruins are 3-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

Colorado has a 13-7-1 record overall and an 8-4-0 record in road games. The Avalanche have a 5-3-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-1. Hall scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals with 25 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).